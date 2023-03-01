I see Elaine Houlihan from Athlacca, Co Limerick, is currently the only nominee to become the 49th Macra president. Well, this was the case as we went to press. Candidates had until 5pm on Wednesday to declare.

I’m told the 27-year-old physio is as confident as John Kiely is about securing the four in a row. There must really be some sort of winning dust in the water in the Treaty County these days.

Meanwhile, the race for three vice-presidents in Munster, Leinster and the northwest appears to be a lot hotter.

It is understood two candidates are running for vice-president in Munster, Aishling O’Keeffe and Caitríona Power. Two candidates are also in the running in the northwest, Pat Greenan and Rob Lally, while just one candidate, Patrick Jordan, is believed to be running for vice-president of Leinster.