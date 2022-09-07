As a new Macra calendar year commences and with the extensive networks of clubs across the country coming back after the summer break, it is the perfect time for young people across Ireland to find out where their local club is and see what Macra na Feirme is all about. With the threat from Covid-19 to our activities lessening, a full schedule of activities and events is planned for the coming months.

Macra has always been a place for all young people to find a natural home, no matter their interest. We are an organisation rooted in community and born from a collective desire to belong.

As the pressures grow on young people, Macra remains a place for young rural people to feel included and to have a space to express themselves, whether it be through our huge variety of social events and competitions, or the extensive advocacy work that we do on behalf of our members.

A varied and diverse social calendar is something which has always been a part of what Macra does best. From local nights out to fun activities like paint balling and go-carting, to large national events such as The Rally or Queen of The Land, where more than 1,000 young people from across Ireland gather, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

This social network of like-minded people is now more important than ever as normal life returns after the pandemic.

An integral part of what Macra is about is the work we do to represent our young members. It is something that we are hugely proud of and a body of work that continues to develop.

From travelling the world to making lifelong friends, we have something to offer for all young people

This work is about elevating the local issues to a national platform and developing solutions while working to get them implemented. From a local uneven pathway to a national issue like access to land for young people, we are working hard to represent our members.

I would like all young people across Ireland to find out more about Macra to see what it can offer you. From travelling the world to making lifelong friends, we have something to offer for all young people.

Come and talk to us at the upcoming National Ploughing Championships, where we have exciting news or seek us out on our national social media platforms, which give a flavour of what we do.

Our clubs across the country are ready to show you what Macra is all about.