Macra president Elaine Houlihan has called on IFA president Tim Cullinan to act on what she believes have been sexist comments made about her within IFA circles, including at meetings.

Houlihan told the Irish Farmers Journal that she first raised the matter with the IFA president on 11 August. She said she has spoken with him about the alleged comments a number of times, most recently on Monday morning, over the phone, but that she remains unsatisfied with his response.

The Macra president has claimed that comments were made at a number of local IFA meetings questioning her ability to lead Macra as a woman.

She is calling on Cullinan to condemn any such comments made, set the record straight and ensure that all those chairing IFA meetings shut down the remarks, if they are made about her, or any female farmer, in future.

“It’s so disheartening. I can’t put into words how disappointing it is. If it was done in my organisation, it’d be dealt with straight away.

“It has gone to the stage now where the only resolution is to resolve this in a public realm. It should never have had to go this far,” said Houlihan.

Houlihan said that the comments have impacted her in her role as Macra president and that she is frustrated with the IFA’s apparent refusal to act on the matter.

“If the tables were turned, I’d be embarrassed. I just want that people would call it out, squash it at meetings. To be honest, it has been the most difficult thing facing me in agriculture.

“Yes, there are certain things we disagree on but for the sector to be equal, it has to be equal. It’s closing doors with these comments,” she said.

The IFA said that it has contacted a number of its county chairs about the alleged comments and that these chairs are “clear” no such comments were made.

“IFA members would be disgusted to see any comments like this. If further details are supplied as to who made the alleged comments, we will investigate the matter, immediately and fully,” a spokesperson said.

Kerry investigation

Separately, the IFA has confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal that is has received a formal complaint from Kerry IFA member Shane McAuliffe.

McAuliffe has alleged that he was defamed at a Kerry IFA county executive meeting last month by the Kerry IFA chair Kenny Jones.

An IFA spokesperson said that the complaint “will be discussed at the next meeting of the national rules committee”.