Macra na Feirme is calling on the Irish Government to construct policies to break down barriers for rural living.

These barriers, according to the farm group, are a mixture of planning-related issues as well as issues surrounding the lack of infrastructure like broadband and affordable childcare for people living in rural communities.

This comes on the back of a nationwide consultation Macra undertook recently with its members on the topic of rural housing and planning.

Macra is seeking policies that ensure all people living in rural areas have equal service provision and opportunity.

Issues

According to Macra, the preliminary findings from this consultation have highlighted three major issues with rural housing and planning, namely lack of consistency across local authorities, in terms of planning requirements and cost associated with planning, delays in planning approval relating to minor aesthetic features and divergences relating to the implementation of local area plans.

Macra na Feirme national president John Keane said the need to ensure economic prosperity of rural communities was linked in all of the identified issues.

“Macra has consistently highlighted the need to ensure that people living and working in rural Ireland receive an income that is equitable to those living in urban areas,” he said.

Connectivity

Participants in the survey were concerned about connectivity in rural areas compared to larger urban areas and believed it was important that infrastructure in rural areas is comparable with services in larger urban settings.

This was highlighted as a result of the pandemic, and the associated evolution in working arrangements.

Key considerations

Issues such as access to high-speed broadband, frequent public transport services and roll-out of digital hubs in areas of high demand were all identified as key concerns in rural communities. It was also noted that the provision of auxiliary services, such as access to affordable childcare and healthcare, were key considerations for people setting up a home in rural communities.