John Keane said that the forgotten farmers must receive the supports they missed out on.

Macra na Feirme is calling on Minister of Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to clarify the plans to address the forgotten farmer issue and ensure these farmers receive the support that they have missed out on.

Media reports circulated widely at the end of 2021 indicated that forgotten farmers were to receive a once-off payment reportedly amounting to €5,000 per farmer, according to president John Keane.

He said it was also reported that these forgotten farmers would have access to TAMS in the next CAP period and the National Reserve.

“The minister needs to clarify if the cohort of farmers are being supported under the next CAP and where the funds are coming from to do so.

“According to the Department’s own strategic document, it intends to support in the region of 6,700 young farmers under Pillar I payments by 2026 onwards,” said Keane.

Definition

The definition of the forgotten farmer also needs to be addressed, he added.

“There has been no clarity offered on the issue and many of these forgotten farmers are concerned that definitions will exclude them from payments.”

Macra’s ask is that the definition include all forgotten farmers who missed on any individual support or all of the support measures.

“The once-off payment, if it is something the minister is going to deliver, must reflect the average draw down of support availed of by farmers prior to the closing of the scheme.

“It is also important to ensure that investments have already been made by this cohort of farmers on their farms without support,” added Keane.