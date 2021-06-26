John Keane, Macra president, on his home farm in Co Laois.

Macra na Feirme has called on the Irish Department of Agriculture to go beyond the agreed 3% minimum of payments for young farmers under the new Common Agriculture Policy (CAP) deal brokered on Friday.

Macra president John Keane outlined his disappointment at the lack of ambition at EU level to drive significant generational change in EU farming.

“The focus now shifts from Brussels to Dublin for young farmers,” said Keane.

“It is disappointing that the EU negotiations did not deliver the sought-after 4% of Pillar I payments, however, the Irish Department of Agriculture can exceed the now agreed 3% minimum of payments for young farmers.”

He said Macra had consistently called for greater funds and ambition to make positive changes and encourage greater levels of generational renewal.

“The agreement now provides the opportunity for Dublin to deliver on the level of ambition that we need for Irish young farmers, that Brussels has failed to delivered,” said Keane.

“Macra na Feirme are calling on Minister Charlie McConalogue to give a commitment that the Department of Agriculture will double efforts to encourage young farmers into farming with additional young farmer supports through the Irish CAP strategic plan.”

The young farmers’ organisation has presented proposals to the minister to address generational renewal.