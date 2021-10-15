Macra president John Keane has said questions need to be asked of the Government about where the €1m allocated for the establishment of the National Food Ombudsman in 2021, under Budget 2021, have gone.

Keane commented: “When we look back at Budget 2021, we saw the Minister allocate €1m for the establishment of the National Food Ombudsman.

"Fast-forward 12 months and the Minister has allocated another €4m for the establishment of the National Food Ombudsman and start-up costs.

“It was announced and welcomed last year, yet has just been announced again.”

'Urgent measure'

“The need for the establishment of the National Food Ombudsman has been identified by farmers as an urgent measure needed to rebalance the position of farmers in the food supply chain.

“It is either a priority for Government or it isn’t,” insisted Keane

“Farmers have long been at the receiving end of sharp price cuts and drops. Young farmers feel as if they have been left behind in securing their future in the sector," he said.

Macra has said that it is essential that the Government establishes the National Food Ombudsman before the end of the current year.

“Urgent action is required from the Government and the Department of Agriculture to address the concerns raised around the establishment of the National Food Ombudsman,” concluded Keane.

Macra na Feirme has also raised the point that the legislation required for the establishment of the National Food Ombudsman is not contained in the legislative programme prior to Christmas 2021.