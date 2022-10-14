Representing the event sponsors, Tipperary Co-operative chair William Ryan and CEO John Daly joined the Macra team for the official launch of 'The Rally' this week.

Macra's annual conference, better known as ‘The Rally’, will be held in the Ballykisteen Golf Hotel, Limerick Junction, Co Tipperary, from 29-30 October.

The Rally, returning after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, always attracts thousands of Macra members from all over the country, says the young farmer organisation.

Organisers say the “jam-packed” weekend will include the annual young farmer's conference, farm walks, competitions, Macra’s first ‘Pride Colour Run’, live music and entertainment for members to enjoy.

Opportunity

Macra says that The Rally will offer its North Tipperary branch a “fantastic opportunity” to showcase the “diverse activities on offer” and for “members nationwide to reunite”.

Specific highlights of the weekend will include Macra’s Club of the Year and Best New Member competition, which is sponsored by National Broadband Ireland and a ‘Pride Colour Run’ to take place on Sunday, 30 October on the racecourse in front of the hotel.

Macra says thousands of its members have previously attended 'The Rally' each year as the event returns in Tipperary following a two year COVID-19 hiatus.

On Saturday 29 October, there will be a dairy farm tour on John Crowe’s farm and a calf-to-beef farm tour on JP Hammersly’s farm, both in Tipperary. All tours will be free for Macra members, however, pre-registration is required and can be completed through the Macra Skillnet website.

Conference

Macra’s young farmer’s conference will also be happening on Saturday 29 October, with a discussion focus on “food supply and securing our future”. The conference will include contributions from farm sector leaders including Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, Colm Markey MEP, Irish Farmers Journal acting news editor Amy Forde, Stan Lalor of Teagasc and Gillian Willis of Bord Bia.

Other weekend events will include a traffic light themed fancy dress party, the Irish Farmers Journal ‘Know Your Ag’ quiz and a banquet dinner on Sunday night to round off the weekend.

For more information on the event, readers can keep up-to-date with the ‘Macra-Annual-Conference-Rally’ on Facebook or Instagram, along with all official Macra social media on @macranafeirme.