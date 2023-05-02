Macra welcomes commitment from Government to continue working with Macra in a constructive manner to save rural Ireland. \ Philip Doyle

Having completed 79km walking from Athy to Government buildings, as part of the Steps for our Future protest, Macra was invited into Government buildings to meet An Taoiseach, minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, Minister of State Martin Heydon, and Pippa Hackett.

Having been warmly welcomed by An Taoiseach, Macra was afforded the opportunity to outline its concerns and the solutions that it was bringing to the table.

Macra was represented by its president, John Keane; its president-elect, Elaine Houlihan; the chair of the Rural Youth Committee, Niamh Farrell; the chair of the Agricultural Affairs Committee, Liam Hanrahan; Shane Dolphin; and Mick Curran, CEO of Macra.

The delegation raised its concerns in relation to the future of rural Ireland, in respect of the eight areas of concern that its members had marched for.

The Taoiseach and three ministers responded positively to the concerns and indeed the solutions that were put forward.

Macra president, John Keane, said of the meeting: “We had a positive engagement with the Taoiseach and the ministers.

"We feel that considerable progress has been made in the areas of a definition of a Family Farm and also in the area of the creation of a succession scheme for farmers."

The Taoiseach also made a commitment to meet Macra again to address its concerns in relation to the eight points as raised in two to three months’ time, so that progress can be measured.

Macra welcomes the commitment from Government to continue to work with Macra in a constructive manner to save rural Ireland.