The target for the number of full-time young farmers has been sought by Macra, as well as the total number of active farmers under the age of 35. \ Philip Doyle

Macra na Feirme has called on Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue to clarify the Department of Agriculture’s targets for 2027 on the number of young people farming actively, as well as its target for the number of young farmers farming full-time.

Recent comments made by Minister McConalogue and Minister of State Pippa Hackett have been conflicting, the young farmers group has said.

Macra national president John Keane stated that the comments had not been constructive to the confidence of young people entering into the sector, adding that certainty around the issue was needed.

“Young farmers are questioning their futures as a result of the conflicting statements coming from Government. We simply want to have certainty for our futures in farming,” he said.

'Conflicting' statements

The ministers’ comments alluded to by Macra na Feirme were made on Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Minister Hackett stated to the Seanad that an increase in the number of part-time farmers was to be expected and should be welcomed, encouraged and supported.

Minister McConalogue said that, although he maintained a good working relationship with his fellow ministers in the Department of Agriculture, he did not agree on this occasion with the statement made by Minister Hackett.