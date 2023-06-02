The bursary is to the value of €6,500.

Marca Skillnet has teamed up with UCD school of agriculture and food to offer a bursary for UCD's master's in agricultural extension and innovation.

The master of sciences (MSc) in agricultural extension and innovation is a subsidised two-year, part-time programme offered by UCD’S school of agriculture and food science.

The master’s programme, which is offered through remote learning, aims to upskill participants in the agri-food industry to support farm behaviour change and innovation at farm level.

The programme will begin in September and is designed to run alongside participants' employment and requires limited days off.

The programme is primarily aimed at those working in any capacity with farmers and farm businesses, such as in sales, advisory, consultancy or teaching.

Eligibility

The subsidised cost of the programme, which is paid in instalments over two years, is approximately €6,500.

To be eligible for the programme, participants must have a Level 8 honours degree in any discipline and must be working with farmers, farm families or students in some capacity.

The closing date for applications to the programme is 20 July 2023. Shortlisting may apply and candidates who have been shortlisted will be invited to interview in the first week of August.

Programme director Dr Tomás Russell is hosting a free online information webinar at this link here on the Master’s programme on 22 June at 1pm for all those interested in applying.

More information on the programme can be found here or by contacting Dr Russell at tomas.russell@ucd.ie.