The Ultra Cycling Challenge is annual event in which a group of like-minded adventure cyclists try to raise funds for charity. Since 2016, the group has raised an incredible €172,456 for various local and national charities and have clocked 6,723km.

Last year alone, the ultra cyclists raised €84,413 for charity. The events have always been self-financed by the cyclists and 100% of all proceeds go directly to the charity partners.

This year, the ultra cyclists are taking on the Wild Atlantic Way, riding 2,100km over 6.5 days to raise funds for much-needed mental health supports and to raise awareness of the link between physical activity and mental wellbeing.

Their cycle begins Sunday 18 July 2021 in Kinsale, Co Cork, and will finish on Saturday 24 July 2021 in Derry City.

Macra na Feirme national president John Keane will be joining the ultra cyclists on day three of their challenge for industry day, where other members will attempt a leg of the cycle with the group.

Macra clubs and counties are participating by riding their own Wild Atlantic Way by cycling the distance in their own areas to raise awareness for mental health and fundraise for the Ultra Cycling Challenge.

Teams will be clocking up these kilometres from 1 July to 24 July when the ultra cyclists complete their cycle. The Ride Your Own Wild Atlantic Way challenge mileage will be recorded on the Macra na Feirme website at https://macra.ie/pages/ultra-cycle.

Macra na Feirme is grateful that the organisers have chosen to donate one-third of the funds raised from the cycle to the Macra na Feirme initiative Make the Moove – a peer-to-peer programme that aims to deliver supports to rural communities to alleviate the stresses specific to farming and rural life.

They have also chosen to support Mindspace Mayo and Turn2me, charities dedicated to providing easily accessible mental health supports.

For more information, visit www.ultracyclingforcharity.ie

Farm Skills results

Macra na Feirme’s rescheduled 2020 FBD Farm Skills final took place on Sunday 4 July 2021 at Gurteen Agricultural College in Roscrea, Co Tipperary. The team of Siobhán Walsh, Liam Brophy and Thomas Cushen from Portlaoise Macra, Co Laois, were the overall winners and also won the safety competition. The second place spot went to the team of Aidan Dullea, Aidan Sweetnam and William O’Neill from Ballinadee Macra, Carbery, Co Cork, and in third place was the team of Matthew Brady, Phillip Brady and Sean Corrigan from Moynalty Macra, Co Meath.