Macra na Feirme has announced the departure of chief executive Denis Duggan upon completion of his contract at the end of the year.

Duggan has decided to leave the organisation after spending more than five years leading Ireland’s young farmer and rural youth organisation.

Macra chair Andrew Doyle said: “As Denis reaches the final stages of his tenure as chief executive of Macra na Feirme, I want to sincerely thank him for his contribution and hard work for more than five years, on behalf of the organisation and its members all over the country.

Leader

"He has been a strong professional leader for us at an important time of our development and has helped modernise the organisation and has embraced many new challenges and opportunities, resulting in a stronger and more vibrant organisation.”

Macra national president John Keane added that Denis “has always had Macra’s interests and needs, both present and future, at the core of his focus and efforts.

"No more so can we see these than in the strategic plan which will guide our organisation in the important medium term and stand as a testament to Denis’s vision working with colleagues and our volunteers.

"I wish Denis and his family, on behalf of the full Macra family, every good wish and happiness for the future.”

Honour

In response, Denis said: “It has been my honour to lead Macra na Feirme for the past five years as chief executive.

"During that time, the dedicated team of staff and committed volunteers have embraced many new challenges and changes, which will stand the organisation in good stead for the years ahead.

"I am particularly proud of achievements in areas such as governance, diversity and inclusion initiatives - especially participating in Dublin Pride - the significant growth in membership and the diversification of funding the organisation now enjoys.”