The final of this year’s Macra na Feirme Leadership Awards, in association with ABP Food Group, will take place on 23 September in Athlone.

Candidates are busy preparing for the final round of the competition where they will be judged on their leadership skills, as well as their ability to think on their feet and work as part of a team.

From the final 10 candidates, three will be chosen as overall winners. The final 10 will also be awarded the Macra President’s Medal at a celebratory banquet that evening.

Volunteer of the Year

Last year’s newly established Volunteer of the Year Award will also be awarded on the night.

Members have nominated their peers up and down the country to recognise the hard work and dedication they have shown to the organisation over the past year.

Macra would like to take this chance to thank every single member who gives their time, energy and talents to create such an amazing network of young people doing great work in their local communities and beyond.

The banquet will close out a busy week for all at Macra. They will be busy meeting with their members, past, present and potential, at the National Ploughing Championships in County Laois all week.

Conference

Athlone will also play host to Macra’s National Leadership Conference, where almost 200 club and county officers will have a chance to gather more expertise on their role.

Not only will each officer receive formal, role-specific training, but they will also have the opportunity to pick the brains of their peers and head back to their own club and county committees, with plenty of ideas, tips and tricks to improve them.

SDG championship

Of particular interest on the day may be Macra’s role as a SDG champion for the year, and how clubs and counties across the country can contribute to achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, as laid out by the United Nations.

These goals cover everything, from eliminating poverty and hunger to improving life for those living off the land, and promoting positive health and wellbeing.

It’s a busy and exciting time for the organisation as they head into a new Macra year. We can’t wait to meet you at Macra!