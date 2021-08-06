Clubs will be provided with Cuppa packs to help them in organising the events. \ Ramona Farrelly

This month will see Macra na Feirme launch its ‘Cuppa by the Kerb’ community initiative seeking to support Macra members meeting with and chatting to neighbours in a manner compliant with public health advice.

The socially distanced events are intended to encourage members to communicate with neighbours, improve the awareness of Macra’s activities and provide support for communities.

The initiative is particularly important to clubs operating in isolated regions of the country with poor access to public services, Macra has said, as people in these areas are more reliant on contact with members of their community.

“Events like this get to the heart of Macra na Feirme. We are delighted to be able to offer our clubs the 'Cuppa by the Kerb' packs thanks to the generous support from Compass Group,” commented Macra national president John Keane.

“With the pandemic restricting how we interact with each other, this offers the opportunity to get to know our neighbours in a safe way,” he said.

The initiative is a part of Macra’s wider 'Know Your Neighbour' month running through August.

Cuppa packs

As part of the initiative, Macra clubs will be provided with packs containing teabags, biscuits and connection cards. The packs have been sponsored by Compass Group, a food service business.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring Cuppa by the Kerb and helping Macra na Feirme to forge crucial social connections in rural communities around the country,” said managing director of Compass Group Ireland Deirdre O’Neill.

Scavenger hunt

A series of scavenger hunts will also be run as part of Macra’s 'Know Your Neighbour' month.

Members will piece together clues and complete challenges for the chance to win a selection of prizes in a COVID-19 compliant manner, as the events can be completed remotely.

The Munster region will host the first of these events over 7 to 8 August, with Leinster’s scavenge taking place on 14 to 15 August.

The northwest will host an event on 21 and 22 August.