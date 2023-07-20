Farm Safety Week serves as a reminder to pause and review your own farm safety, Macra president Elaine Houlihan has said.

“Although farm safety is a part of day-to-day farming, this week we want to bring it to the forefront of our members' minds.”

The key theme this year is ‘make farm safety a way of life’ and Macra is encouraging all members to ‘take five to stay alive’ by assessing safety measures on farm and taking the appropriate precautions.

Houlihan attended the launch of the National Farm Safety Measures 2023. The measure, to incentivise the purchase of farm safety equipment, offers a 60% grant towards a maximum of two quad helmets and four PTO shaft covers.

Avail of the opportunity

Houlihan encourages “all members to avail of the grant opportunity available”.

“We only know about the farm accidents which are being reported - the many near misses are never being reported. I hope that these new measures being introduced help to reduce the incidences of farm fatalities and injuries,” she said.

The Macra president also reminded members to ensure “farm safety statements are reviewed and up to date".

She explained that “there are grants and programmes available, such as the National Farm Safety Measure 2023, to ensure farmers have access to the necessary safety equipment. We need to make sure that everyone is availing of these aids to increase safety on farm.

“We do not want to lose anyone to a preventable farming accident. We all want to come home at the end of the day,” Houlihan concluded.