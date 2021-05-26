Since the start of March, nearly 100 Macra members from across the country have joined the challenge.

Together with Macra na Feirme members from across the country, Aoife Scanlon is aiming to clock up a combined total of 23,820km between her and her fellow Macra members’ walking, cycling and running efforts. This number represents the distance it would be from the Darnley Lodge Hotel in Athboy, Co Meath, around the world and back again to Darnley.

Aoife started this challenge in March during the third lockdown. She hoped that this challenge might help motivate people to get out and about and help people in Macra na Feirme to feel connected through a very difficult and isolating time.

Since the start of March, nearly 100 Macra members from across the country have joined the challenge.

Each member walks, runs or cycles as much as they can and then adds their kilometres to the running total. So far, Macra members have clocked up nearly 18,000km.

With just under 6,000km to go, the goal is to have the full 23,820km completed by the upcoming June bank holiday weekend, when the Blue Jean Country Queen Festival usually takes place.

Preparations for the 2021 Blue Jean Country Queen Festival should be in full swing and Macra members should all be looking forward to a fantastic June bank holiday celebration in the Darnley Lodge Hotel, but with Covid-19 restrictions still in place nationwide, the committee made the difficult decision earlier in the year to cancel the 2021 festival.

With this being the second time the committee has had to cancel the festival due to Covid-19 restrictions, members are very much looking forward to being back in Athboy for the festival in June 2022.

With just a few weeks left to go in the fundraiser, Aoife is asking for everyone’s help to reach the €2,000 fundraising target for the Irish Cancer Society.

As so many people know, the Irish Cancer Society works every day to provide the best care, advice and support to cancer patients and their loved ones, making sure they have the most up-to-date information to make the right decisions.

If you would like to donate to this challenge you can do so through by searching for “Macra Walks Around The World” on Facebook fundraisers or by searching for the “Blue Jean Country Queen Festival” on Facebook where you will find the fundraiser page.