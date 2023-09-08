It was announced that Niamh Bambrick is to take over as president of the Agricultural Science Association (ASA) at its AGM on Friday 8 September.

Bambrick is a former county chair of Kilkenny Macra and an active member of Macra na Feirme.

In addition to playing camogie for Kilkenny, she studied agricultural science and has a masters degree in supply chain management.

Currently, she is studying for a masters degree in environmental sustainability.

Since graduating from her undergrad, Bambrick has worked at Tirlan, Chanelle Pharmaceuticals and most recently Mullanahone Co-op.

Strong female leadership

Commenting on the appointment, Macra said it is proud to see another strong female take over a leadership role in the Irish agricultural industry, adding that there are too few women in positions of power within our industry.

Macra president Elaine Houlihan said: “I am delighted to see Niamh take over as president of the ASA. I have no doubts that ASA and Macra will work even closer into the future under her stewardship.

"There is a correlation between the proportion of young people leading our industry and the health of the industry. We need more young leaders to put their head above the parapet and lead the way.”

Vice-president

Macra congratulated Susan Maher, who was elected vice-president at the AGM, and commended outgoing president Professor Tommy Boland on a very successful presidency.