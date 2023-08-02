‘The Future in our Hands’ conference will take place on Sunday, 6 August.

This August bank holiday weekend, Clare Macra will be hosting Macra’s Summer Blowout event at The Inn at Dromoland Hotel on Sunday, 6 August.

This is a special event, as Macra’s three sub-committees – Competitions, Agricultural Affairs and Rural Youth – have come together to work on it. From this combined effort, the morning conference called ‘The Future in Our Hands’ has been created.

Macra are very excited to say the day will kick off at 11am, with guest speakers Trisha Lewis (or better known as Trisha’s Transformations), international rugby player, Eimear Considine, and All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler, David Reidy.

Topics

Panel discussions on the day will be focused on wellbeing, fitness and sharing a good dose of laughter.

The headline of the conference ‘The Future in Our Hands’ follows in the footsteps of Macra’s protest march, which happened earlier this year, called ‘Steps for our Future’.

Although not as serious as the march, Macra does want to look forward to the future, and help inspire people to reach their full potential.

The conference is not all that is planned on the day. After lunch, there will be a fun-filled afternoon of activities with HIYA events, then an evening with a sizzling BBQ.

The band SWITCH will then take to the stage, followed by a DJ till late in the evening – and all of this will be available at the ticket price of €35!

Macra would like to thank FBD Insurance for sponsoring this event, which is allowing it to take place in the mighty Co Clare.

This conference is open to everyone, not just Macra’s members, and tickets can be purchased on the Macra website until Friday, 4 August.