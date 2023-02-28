The Quadcrate is also available for use with UTV's.

The Quadcrate can be bought individually or as part of a number of packages.

Quadcrate is a family business and brainchild of Fermanagh native, William Allingham. Today, Quadcrate specialises in ATV/UTV-mounted attachments and accessories, built on the success of its original foldable load-carrying device. It is a tool described by many as the ‘Swiss army knife’ of ATV/UTV attachments.

Simple problem, simple solution

Growing up on the family farm near Garrison, Co Fermanagh, William’s passion for farming led him to study agriculture at Greenmount College and at Harper Adams University.

Engineering was also a major passion of William’s from a young age, with him quickly becoming the go-to whenever a breakage occurred on the farm.

William recalls lambing sheep during the spring of 2006 when it came to his attention that a ewe had lambed and become separated from her lambs. So, he hooked the trailer up to the quad and went about returning the ewe to her lambs at the top of the hill. However, once loaded, William found himself struggling for traction trying to climb the hill.

“The trailer was creating too much drag on the wet slippery hill. I needed something that could transport a ewe and her lambs while at the same time improving the quad’s traction. Something similar to a tractor’s transport box initially came to mind,” William explained.

The Bubble Cab was added to the Quadcrate range earlier this year.

Having spent some time in the farm workshop, he came up with a crate-like solution that mounted to the quad’s tow ball and is further secured by bracket clamped to the rear cargo rack.

The suspension bracket is key to the patented Quadcrate design.

“Some refinements were needed but the principle worked a treat.” This got William thinking about what other products could be mounted to a quad to aid farmers.

Building a business

William, like many during the depths of the recession, had planned on moving to Australia and even had his visa applied for. But, in the meantime, he gave himself the ultimatum off emigrating or staying and pursuing the handling aid that was soon to be named Quadcrate.

Customers opting for the Bubble Cab can opt for added features such as side canopies and LED lights.

Having previously worked part-time with an engineering firm, William showed the Quadcrate concept to his boss, which he strongly advised him to develop and bring to the market. Having progressed his design, William was advised to secure a patent on the Quadcrate concept, a process he describes as having cost circa £200,000 (€228,000) to this day.

William constructed a new purpose-built workshop in 2021.

“Balmoral Show 2009 was the first time I got the Quadcrate out in the eyes of the public. I made six sales from the show which was encouraging. The same year I took part in a business development programme held by the Fermanagh Enterprise Board to help develop a ‘start the business’.”

A batch of Quadcrates ready for dispatch.

All products come fully galvanised and CE-certified.

Subsequently in 2009, William was awarded Eircom young entrepreneur of the year and best rural business.

Picking up a silver innovation award at this year's Lamma Show is just one of the many titles WIlliam has been awarded since 2009.

However, alongside being selected as one of the Smarta 100, he scooped titles including best new innovation under £10,000 at Lamma Show in 2013, best new innovation at Tullamore Show, entrepreneur of the year Wales and Northern Ireland, and more recently a silver innovation award on his return to Lamma 2023.

William Allingham, Garrison, Co Fermanagh.

Further developments

As time went on, William continued to develop additional accessories and attachments to complement the Quadcrate. These products include fence post holders, wire unroller/tensioner and tool boxes.

“Up until 2013, the biggest downfall of the Quadcrate was that its mounting method left the quad’s rear suspension semi-rigid.

“To overcome this, I developed the suspension bracket which turned out to be a game-changer. Now, it could be mounted and demounted in seconds and not interfere with the quad’s suspension.”

In its folded position, the Quadcrate can tow 300kg using its mounted tow ball.

William still felt there was more that could be done to improve the Quadcrate and take it to the next level.

He started by contacting existing customers to get their feedback. Weight was the only real downfall highlighted by farmers. Further weight reductions were successfully achieved without sacrificing strength.

The result is the current Quadcrate which weighs in the region of 38kg (including the cage) complemented by a range of attachments and accessories that William 100% believes in.

All products are fully galvanised and CE-certified.

In its folded position the Quadcrate can be used to transport items such as feeding troughs.

Current products

The Quadcrate foldable load carrying device remains the primary product.

What makes it unique is its versatility – just like a Swiss army knife. Once folded down, it can be used to transport objects such as feeding troughs, small square bales, etc.

When combined with the transport cage in one of its multiple positions, it can then be used to transport small animals such as sheep, calves, or a dog.

Once fitted with the cage the Quadcrate can be used to transport animals such as sheep.

When not in use it folds up vertically for removal or can be left in place neatly out of the way.

The mounted tow ball avoids having to remove the Quadcrate for towing jobs up to 300kg. Aside from free movement of the suspension, the sliding suspension bracket allows the Quadcrate to be removed in seconds.

While the entire range of solutions can be bought individually, the option is there to buy one of the many tailored packages.

“I advise customers to opt for a package simply from a balance aspect. It is important weight is added to the front, whether this is a post holder, tool box or some other accessory the customer already has to help counteract the weight of the Quadcrate.”

Packages available include a dog-handling package, UTV package, post holder package and a fencing package as well as the original Quadcrate package.

Unveiled at Lamma Show this year was the ATV Bubble Cab which is a 1.2m-wide weather shield constructed from 32mm steel tube and a polycarbonate screen to protect operators from the harsh weather elements.

Weighing 28kg, the Bubble Cab is designed to fit all ATVs and it can be further kitted out with optional accessories including side door canopies, an indicator kit, LED lights and a front wiper.

Markets

Almost 800 Quadcrate packages have been sold to date, the majority in Ireland and the UK. However, Quadcrate has a presence in Germany, France, Sweden, Belgium and Estonia, proving popular in Europe for hunting and forestry applications.

With the cage upside down, the Quadcrate can be used to transport buckets.

“Moving into the newly built workshop in 2021 provided scope to increase production and help better serve our markets. As export markets grow, having the range manufactured under licence in some countries is something I would consider if it made financial sense.”

William’s intentions are to build a strong dealer network throughout Ireland and the UK as well as parts of Europe in the coming months.

Future

“The most immediate future goal is to increase production and the reach of the Quadcrate brand.

“Up until now, sales have mostly been online or as a result of shows. However, with the appointment of more dealers, Quadcrate should reach a much wider audience.

“Having a wider range of products such as the Bubble Cab is a good help too. I see good potential to grow export markets in countries like New Zealand where there are a lot of uphill sheep farmers.”

At present, William runs Quadcrate alongside the family’s suckler and sheep farm, which he said is getting harder to do as the business grows.

The Quadcrate is also available for use with UTV's.

Apart from employing part-time labour which he expects to soon expand to a full time role, William’s brother Stanley comes on board for shows and at busy times of the year.

Stanley is well-known within the sheep shearing community, holding the Irish record for 708 lambs sheared under nine hours.