Growing up just outside Navan in Co Meath, a young Padraig Owens quickly developed a passion for machinery and steel fabrication. In 1989, keen to pursue a career in the sector, Padraig decided to start up a general fabrication workshop.
Like most Irish manufacturers, Padraig started out manufacturing a broad range equipment as well as bespoke solutions for local farmers. One of his most successful products starting out was a grain cleaner which he went on to exhibit at the spring show in Dublin.
SHARING OPTIONS: