Growing up on the family farm near Killimor in Co Galway, a young Alan Winters decided to take up an apprenticeship as a fitter fabricator with a neighbouring business Priority Drilling. After completing 10 years with the specialist company, the downturn in the economy led to Alan becoming redundant.
Over the years Alan was carrying out some welding and fabrication services on the side from a purpose-built workshop on the home farm. The recession forced him to turn what had been his weekend and evening job into a full time career.
