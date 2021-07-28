Although Palatine Engineering in Co Limerick is still a company very much in its infancy, the man behind the brand comes with 22 years of knowledge which was accumulated in the agricultural manufacturing and steel sectors.
Having been bitten by the machinery bug at a young age, Askeaton man Ken Smyth finally realised a lifelong dream to make a go at his own fabrication business in 2015. Since then, he has built up a solid reputation and amassed a selection of awards for his engineering and fabrication skills.
