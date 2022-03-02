The Department of Agriculture have been monitoring for the presence of maedi visna and while it has been identified in some flocks it is not thought to be widespread.

At last week’s Teagasc national hill sheep conference, Shane McGettrick from the Sligo Regional Veterinary Laboratory told farmers that maedi visna, a viral disease of sheep which can cause significant production losses, had been detected in a number of flocks in Ireland.

He outlined that the problem is by no means widespread but that it has caused significant problems in the flocks in which it was identified.

Responding to questions by the Irish Farmers Journal a Department spokesperson reported that the fact that maedi visna has been identified in flocks means Ireland does not have a status of “free from maedi visna”.

Exports of sheep within the European Union are not affected by this, as maedi visna national status does not prevent intra-community trade in sheep

The disease does not affect humans and is not a food safety risk.

“The Department is continuing to carry out surveillance to estimate the prevalence of maedi visna in Irish sheep flocks.

“In relation to sheep exports to Britain, the flocks of origin in Ireland must have either been free of clinical maedi visna disease for three years, or for 12 months if all infected sheep have been slaughtered with two clear flock tests six months apart.”

The disease which develops slowly causes animals to waste away with other clinical signs including continual pneumonia, paralysis, arthritis and chronic mastitis.

“When maedi visna is detected in a flock in Ireland, the Department offers the flockowner disease control advice and diagnostic investigative support, including diagnostic testing and on-farm investigation visits, through the Regional Veterinary Laboratory network.

“The Department is engaging with sheep stakeholders in discussions which include maedi visna and other sheep health and welfare issues.”