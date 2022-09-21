Eight infected flocks were identified as part of DAERA's investigation into the outbreak.

An outbreak of Maedi Visna in NI sheep flocks has been successfully contained through a system of testing and tracing, DAERA has confirmed.

The highly infectious viral disease was detected in NI back in January 2022 after three rams from a local flock tested positive in Scotland.

The incurable viral disease has a long incubation period, so sheep do not show clinical signs until adulthood. It can cause a wide range of symptoms, including pneumonia, paralysis, wasting, arthritis, and chronic mastitis.

A spokesperson for DAERA said eight infected flocks have been identified as part of its investigation into the outbreak.

“The approach of ‘test, trace and remove’ has worked as the Department has been able to contain the disease to a small number of NI flocks which are currently all under restriction,” the spokesperson said.

Despite the recent outbreak, NI has been able to retain its Maedi Visna free status as there is no evidence that the disease is endemic within local flocks. “The Department is currently working […] to maintain its Maedi Visna-free status which includes the testing of all sheep imported into NI, including sheep from the Republic of Ireland and the potential for increased surveillance across the NI sheep flock,” the DAERA spokesperson said.

Accreditation scheme

Work is also ongoing in the background about the possibility of developing an industry led accreditation scheme in NI that certifies the Maedi Visna status of individual flocks.

A similar scheme is already operational in Britain and involves regular blood testing within participating flocks.