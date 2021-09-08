I like a spin on the old high nelly from time to time and he recently met a farmer friend out training for a cycle from Malin to Mizen which will take place from 23 to 29 September.

Longford dairy farmer Mike Magan and friends are cycling to raise awareness and funds for “Cian’s Kennels” in memory of a local teenager, Cian Neary.

Both Cian and Mike’s son James fought cancer, a battle they lost.

Both lads loved dogs and now Cian’s parents are organising to have dog kennels put into Crumlin Children’s Hospital so that sick children can have access to their pets, which gives them wonderful support at a very difficult time.

Mike tells me he’s going to see how many miles to the gallon he can get from milk, as he is going to be powered by at least two litres a day.

To donate to this great cause, go to Malin 2 Mizen for Cian’s Kennels. Magan’s forthright views have often seen him described as a pain in the neck, but there’s no doubt he’ll have a pain in his arse by the end of this trip.