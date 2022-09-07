Drought conditions across the western US, western Europe and China have lowered maize availability, spelling out good news for wheat and barley demand, according to grain markets analyst Phelim Dolan.

Demand for native wheat and barley should be further driven by a high demand for concentrate feed, with poorer grass growth and fodder availability across the country.

Dolan told an Irish Farmers Journal Tramlines event this week that green barley being set at €300/t “wouldn’t be far off a fair price.”

Sanctions on Russian beet pulp are also set to improve barley incorporation in feed formulations, push compounders to consider using more oats and improve demand for beans, he said.