Major has opted to stick with Vogelsang, with these units fitted with the Vogelsang ExaCut macerator.

Major Equipment has added several new wider models to its dribble bar range. The Mayo manufacturer is now offering 7.5m, 10m and 12m variations.

The new 10m unit comes with 40 outlets, while the new 12m unit has 48 outlets, spaced 260mm apart for precise distribution. The slurry is discharged through 40mm PVC pipes.

Major has opted to stick with Vogelsang, and these units are fitted with the Vogelsang ExaCut macerator. Major noted that its self-sharpening cutting blades and built-in foreign matter separator are two standout features.

The dribble bars are designed with a break-back system with self-aligning pivot hinges to 100°. This allows the unit to double-fold compactly for low clearance in transport mode. Hydraulic rams control the wings for easy manoeuvrability in the field.

The new models are mounted on the tanker chassis, which distributes the weight on to the drawbar for improved weight distribution. The 10m unit is designed for 2,400-gallon tankers and up, while the 12m unit is designed for 2,600-gallon or larger tankers. As with the existing 7.5m spreader, the 10m and 12m units can be used with the existing splash plate in place.

The firm says it is manufacturing its dribble bars using high-strength steel, before hot-dipped galvanising.