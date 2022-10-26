The anaerobic digester on the GAEC du Champ Fleury farm in Liffré, Brittany, France injects biogas into the national network \ Grégory Brandel/GRDF

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue will deliver the opening address at this year’s Renewable Gas Forum Ireland (RGFI) annual conference, which will take place at Clontarf Castle Hotel in Dublin on 9 to 10 November.

The lineup includes speakers from the European Commission, Teagasc, farmers and a range of developers.

Among the themes discussed will be biomethane in Europe and Ireland, the journey to green fuels, agriculture and anaerobic digestion and the opportunities in the industry.

Day two of the conference will see workshops take place on Ireland’s biomethane strategy and will discuss whether Ireland’s national targets are fit for purpose and how to accelerate biomethane project development.