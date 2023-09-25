The herd belongs to Pat Darcy, a well-regarded and respected farmer, with generations of breeding invested in the herd.

Tuesday 26 September sees Carnew Mart host a clearance sale of a top-class Wexford dairy herd.

With 200 spring-calving cows on offer, there is sure to be huge interest. The cows are still in milk and scanned back in-calf.

Also on sale will be 100 followers from the same herd, including 50 in-calf heifers due next spring, all AI bred. The sale starts at noon and can be viewed online.

The herd belongs to Pat Darcy, a well-regarded and respected farmer, with generations of breeding invested in the herd.

Machinery

Later the same day at 6pm, a complete dispersal of machinery, equipment and silage from Mr Darcy's farm will take place online.

Included are a 2015 Deutz 6210 tractor, 2,500-gallon Abbey slurry tanker, a Rauch fertiliser spreader, an O'Neill 6t meal feeder, an Ifor Williams cattle trailer and much more besides. In addition, 200t of quality silage will be sold.

A full catalogue is available at carnewmart.ie.

Mr Darcy's wide circle of friends and neighbours will wish him and his family well on the day and into the future.