A major climate and agriculture conference has been announced for Wednesday 15 November in the Aviva stadium, with the three ministers in the Department of Agriculture to host the event.

The theme of the conference will be putting science into action and topics discussed by the speakers will range from latest climate change policies, to the implementation of climate change mitigation strategies on farms.

Speakers will include senior principal investigator at Teagasc Donagh Berry, Environmental Protection Agency director Laura Burke, Teagasc’s head of knowledge transfer Stan Lalor, Climate Change Advisory Council chair Marie Donnelly and UCD’s Prof Tommy Boland.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue stated that the event will place a strong focus on science.

“The government is investing heavily in the research underpinning agriculture and climate change, particularly around mitigation measures for our pasture-based livestock systems,” he said.

“It is timely that our stakeholders are updated on the ongoing scientific and policy developments in this area.”

‘Real world’ solutions

The discussions will help enable Government supports directed towards research to translate into “real-world solutions”, according to Minister of State Martin Heydon.

“There is more science, research and innovation being applied in our food production system than ever before,” Minister Heydon commented.

We are seeing a number of new scientific breakthroughs in agricultural research that can provide farmers with the tools they need to farm profitably and sustainably into the future.

This conference will be an opportunity to showcase the efforts currently underway across agriculture to mitigate its impact on climate.”

Land use

Minister of State Pippa Hackett welcomed the conference’s talks on carbon sequestration in hedgerows and forestry in particular when announcing the event.

“The climate conference is an important step to communicate the evidence base from Department-funded projects, which is available for deployment and climate action for our stakeholders in the agri-food and forestry sectors,” she said.

“Forests, natural woodlands and hedgerows have significant potential to lock away carbon from the atmosphere, improve soil carbon and provide significant co-benefits for biodiversity and other environmental metrics.”