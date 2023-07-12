The layout of the battery storage facility.

The battery storage facility will store energy from the national grid and feed it back in to meet demand.

Plans have been submitted for a major grid-scale battery storage facility outside Portarlington, Co Laois.

Neoen Renewables Ireland Ltd, a French renewable energy company, is seeking approval from Laois County Council to establish the facility in Bracklone, situated 0.7km east of the town.

The overall capacity of the facility is 149.6MW, with a total energy storage capacity of 448.8MWh, equivalent to 3MWh per battery enclosure.

The project will involve the installation of 136 lithium-ion battery storage units, each with dimensions of 6m (metres) X 2.44m.

These units will be housed within individual metal shipping containers, placed 4m apart.

The layout of the battery storage facility.

The proposed site spans 3.4ha and is located near Portarlington's wastewater treatment plant, adjacent to Lea Road.

Why battery storage?

One of the primary drivers of the need for grid-scale battery storage systems in Ireland is the increasing penetration of renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar, in the grid.

These sources of energy are variable and intermittent, which can create challenges for grid operators in maintaining a stable and reliable electricity supply.

Grid-scale battery storage systems can help to mitigate these challenges by storing excess renewable energy when it is available and releasing it back to the grid when needed, helping to balance supply and demand and improve grid stability.

In addition to supporting renewable energy integration, grid-scale battery storage systems can also help to reduce the need for traditional fossil fuel-based Peaker plants, which are typically used to meet periods of high electricity demand.

Neoen

Founded in 2008, Neoen is a French independent producer of renewable energy and was one of the first developers worldwide to build a commercial scale battery storage system.

Neoen’s total capacity in operation or under construction is currently close to 6.6GW and the company is are aiming for more than 10GW by 2025, with the ambition to reach 20GW by 2030.