Valentia Island, Kerry, is one of 15 regions selected to receive support from the Brussels-based Clean Hydrogen Partnership to undertake a study exploring hydrogen.

The study, known as H2orizon, will focus on exploring opportunities where hydrogen produced from renewable energy sources can complement the role of electrification in reducing the carbon footprint of Valentia Island.

The Clean Hydrogen Partnership aims to contribute to the EU Green Deal and hydrogen strategy by supporting research, technological development and demonstration activities in hydrogen energy in Europe.

ESB

As a partner of the Clean Hydrogen Partnership, the ESB will work with the hydrogen consultants in identifying and planning green energy opportunities.

ESB hydrogen manager Aodhan McAleer said: "A key part of our net zero by 2040 strategy is the production and storage of zero carbon electricity and green hydrogen from our growing portfolio of wind and solar generation.

“Projects such as this in Valentia Island are critical to learning how our future energy system will work and benefit key industries such as marine transport, as well as providing back-up generation" he said.

Clean energy

Valentia Island has a long history of exploring clean energy solutions and has developed an energy masterplan and feasibility study into renewable and green technologies, supported by GenComm.

In January 2020, the Valentia Energy Co-Operative was established with the aim of ensuring that the wider community works with stakeholders to find and develop clean energy solutions.