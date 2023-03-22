Major redevelopment at Greenmount Campus
DAERA are preparing to submit plans to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council for a major redevelopment of CAFRE’s Greenmount Campus.
The plans include the demolition of Fulton Hall, Boyd Hall, the Technology Building, modular storage, and student accommodation. New teaching facilities, student lodging, staff offices, and a conference building will be constructed in its place.
The work is part of a wider £75m project to redevelop Greenmount, as well as Loughry campus in Cookstown. The project was announced in 2021 and has a target completion date of 2028.
