On Friday 21 October, the Northern Ireland Simmental Breeders Club held their Annual Autumn Sale in Dungannon Mart.

Commercial farmers had the cream of the choice with all five bulls on the day selling to commercial herds.

The top price on the day went to Corrick Major, a June 2021-born bull sired by Seafort Gill from the herd of Cecil and Scott McIlwaine from Co Tyrone. This stylish young bull comes from a Kilbride Farm Bantry dam, Corrick Heidi, and secured the reserve male champion title earlier that morning.

Seafort Gill is proving to be a strong herd sire for the herd, with their five Corrick sons to date averaging £4,851.20.

Supreme male champion

The supreme male champion title was awarded to Dressogue Mario for Seamus O’Kane, Co Tyrone, and is a son of his herd sire, Clonagh Fifty Shades and a Delfur Decider Dam, Dressogue Gloria. Mario was one of three bulls to be sold for £2,500 on the day.

Slieve Croob Magnificent was the second of the trio of bull to reach the £2,500 mark, and this time came from the herd of Philip Robb. The 19-month-old bull sired by Slieve Croob Juggernaut is out of Kilbride Farm Fanni 54th, a third calver of the 7,000gns Stirling reserve senior champion, Corskie Damario.

The third bull to secure the £2,500 price tag was Cladymore Mr Muscle who marched his way to the sales ring after securing the junior male championship earlier that day. Mr Muscle is an August 2021 born bull is sired by Auchorachan Hercules. He was offered for sale by AW Reaney and Sons from Co Armagh.

The final of the five bulls to sell on the day was the second prize winner Camus Macduff, who was offered for sale from the herd of Mr J Campbell, Co Tyrone. Macduff is a 17-month-old bull out of Camus Imprint and is sired by Islavale Cracker.

On the day there was seven top quality females up for grabs, with five of them going on to find their new homes in Northern Ireland.

Reserve female

The Reserve female at the event later went on to sell as the highest priced female in the sale. Corrick Luma, a September 2020-born heifer sired by Curaheen Dickens was the second animal in Dungannon to top the lots for Cecil and Scott McIlwaine from Co Tyrone as she went on to sell for £3,700.

Following closely behind, selling for 3,600gns D McElmurry’s 23-month-old heifer, Wellbray Diana Kim from Co Tyrone. This classy heifer was second in her class and is sired by Samark Superman and is out of the first calver, Raceview K Diana Kim going back to Kilbride Farm Newry who now stands with over 1,200 progeny in the National herd.

The first of the next two heifers which were knocked down at 2,000gns was Dressogue Maisie, a second prize winner from the herd of Seamus O’Kane, Co Tyrone. Her dam is Dressogue Irish Lady and she is again sired by Clonagh Fifty Shades.

Female champion

Securing the Female championship and the reserve supreme championship before going on to sell for 2,000gns was Breaghey Vida- M420. A 19-month-old heifer sired by Omorga Regan from a Dermotstown Delboy dam, Breaghey Vida 1 exhibited by Andrew Clarke from Co Tyrone, this heifer went on to sell for £2,000 also.

Completing the trade in Dungannon was Rehall Majesty who sold for £1,900. Majesty is out of a first calver, Rehall Kerry and is sired by Rehall Karl. Majesty is a July 2021-born heifer and was presented on the day by W and K Stubbs from Co Fermanagh.

The tough job of judging at the pre-sale show that morning fell at the hands of Paul McArdle from the Broomfield Simmental herd in Co Monaghan.

Corrick Luma - sold for 3,700gns Reserve Female Champion. \ Mullagh Photography

Breaghey Vida - M420 - sold for 2,000gns Reserve Supreme Champion and Female Champion. \ Mullagh Photography

Cladymore Mr Muscle - sold for 2,500gns and was first prize winner.