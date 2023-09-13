Major claims the Cyclone uses at least 25% less fuel than flail systems, while maintaining impressive forward working speeds.

Major Equipment will be reintroducing its ‘Grass Slasher’ at Ploughing 2023. The 605SL is a single-rotor machine, designed for general pasture maintenance.

The machine is fitted with two heavy-duty swinging blades on a compound blade beam.

A heavy-duty gearbox driveline powers the blades, which Major say is capable of tackling material up to 30mm in diameter. The slasher has a 2m working width and is fully galvanised.

Cyclone

The Mayo manufacturer will also be showcasing its Cyclone mulcher. Fitted with a heavy-duty gearbox, this powers the driveline to run multiple cutting heads, fitted with ‘blender-style’ blades for cutting and shredding vegetation.

Major claims the Cyclone uses at least 25% less fuel than flail systems, while maintaining impressive forward working speeds. The Cyclone is fully galvanised and is available in working widths from 2.0m (6’5”) up to 7.3m (24’).

Slurry

Major will also showcase its slurry handling equipment, including a 2600 LGP tanker and 7.5m trailing shoe. The 7.5m model has 30 outlets and 40mm pipes fitted with high carbon steel coulters.

Buyers can choose between a Vogelsang or Mastek macerator. The trailing shoe folds into a 2.4m transport width.