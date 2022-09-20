The MJ39-143 has a universal connection for quick attachment to most power arms, while the MJ39-143D has larger gearboxes and fits booms on excavators in the 10T-14t range.

Mayo-based machinery manufacturer Major Equipment will be taking the wraps off a new hedge-cutting head at this year’s National Ploughing Championships.

Major says the new MJ39 hedge-cutting heads produce a clean presentation on hedgerows, shrubs and verges at fast forward speeds thanks to the “blender-style” mulching capabilities of the rotary head.

The gearbox driveline powers twin rotors and eight overlapping blades to deliver a tidy finish in one pass. The hydraulic motor is fitted with an overrun clutch, protecting the hydraulic system when the motor stops. The unit comes equipped with a 1.43m heavy duty deck.

The manufacturer claims the rotary type head outperforms flail head systems for productivity and maintenance, while reducing the overall total cost of ownership.

The gearbox driveline powers twin rotors and eight overlapping blades to deliver a tidy finish in one pass.

A full-length roller controls the cutting height between 40mm and 100mm for verge work and can be moved up and away for hedge-cutting. An adjustable front hood, hydraulically or manually enabled, controls the amount of material entering the cutting chamber. Major says deep deck sides ensure mulch is retained in the hedgerow.

The main components are made of Strenx® 700MC structural steel to reduce overall weight without compromising on strength. The skids are made of Hardox® wear- and abrasion-resistant steel.

Major says the MJ39-143 has a universal connection for simple and quick attachment to most power arms.

Meanwhile, the MJ39-143D has larger gearboxes and fits booms on excavators in the 10-14t range, which suits most standard full-featured excavators on the market.

Major will also be showcasing a selection of products including grass toppers, Cyclone mowers, 7.5m and 10m dribble bar slurry applicators and slurry tanker at its stand next week.