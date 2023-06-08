High pressure will retreat to the north by the weekend, allowing showers on Friday night and Saturday morning. / Donal O' Leary

The majority of the country is in an “absolute drought”, with below average rainfall forecast for the next two weeks, Matthew Martin of Met Éireann has said.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, he said an absolute drought is when an area experiences 15 or more consecutive days with below 0.2mm of rain.

“The majority of the country is in drought at the minute. It looks like it will gradually break down from the weekend on. High pressure will retreat to the north by the weekend, allowing showers on Friday night and Saturday morning.

“Over the next seven days, showers are forecast to bring around 10mm of rain, which will technically break the drought, but soil moisture deficits will still be high across the country for the next two weeks,” he said.

Met Éireann is currently compiling its monthly forecast, with below average rainfall forecast to 20 June.

Changeable

“Then beyond that it will be more changeable,” he said.

The Met Éireann weather stations at Dublin Airport and the Phoenix Park have been in partial drought for 30 days.

This means that they have gone at least 29 days consecutive days with a rainfall total averaging less than 0.2mm of rain per day.

Johnstown Castle has been in an absolute drought for 22 days.