Irish pigmeat gives shoppers both quality and value, says the IFA.

Shoppers should seek out Bord Bia quality assured Irish pigmeat when filling their baskets ahead of Christmas, the IFA pigs committee has said.

They can do this by checking for the Bord Bia quality assurance logo on hams.

Committee chair Roy Gallie made calls for consumers to support Irish pig farmers after more than a year of consecutive monthly losses.

Irish pork offers shoppers quality and value, the IFA has said.

“The traditional ham is a feature on our Christmas dinner tables. I would ask that when you make your trip to the supermarket or shop online, choose Bord Bia Quality Assured Irish ham with the Bord Bia logo clearly displayed,” Gallie said.

“The past 18 months have been extremely difficult for pig farmers. Unfortunately, some producers have had to close their doors due to the exorbitant increases in input costs.”

Support local

Irish pigmeat gives shoppers both quality and value, Gallie said, adding that purchasing Bord Bia pork will act to support local farm families.

“For the consumer, Irish pork meat is great quality, great value, great taste and highly nutritious,” he said.

“Choose to support local Irish food producers, Irish farmers, your neighbours, farm families, when you buy your Christmas ham this year. Purchasing Bord Bia quality assured pigmeat each week will secure a future for Irish pig producers,” he said.