A 25-year-old is due to appear before Enniskillen Magistrates' Court on Monday 26 September to face some 14 charges relating to an incident where a tractor allegedly rammed three PSNI vehicles.

The individual has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, three of criminal damage and other motor-related offences, a spokesperson from the PSNI told the Irish Farmers Journal.

The incident occurred in Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone, on Saturday 24 September and detectives are still investigating. However, the PSNI has yet to name the individual charged.

“The 25-year-old faces 14 charges including two counts of attempted murder, three of criminal damage, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, driving while disqualified and other motoring-related offences,” they said.

“The charges relate to reports made on Saturday 24 September.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

The three PSNI vehicles were damaged during the incident, according to the spokesperson.