The guidance from the Department for Infrastructure advises that new dwellings on farms should be visually linked to an existing farmyard.

New guidance for granting planning permission for dwelling houses in rural areas of NI has been defended by Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

The Planning Advice Note (PAN) has been heavily criticised by local politicians and the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) who suggest it is now almost impossible for a new farmhouse to be passed unless it is beside a farmyard.

However, Minister Mallon told MLAs on Monday that the new PAN provides advice to planning authorities in local councils about existing policy and it does not change any planning rules.

“It re-emphasises and clarifies several policy issues and will assist in ensuring a consistent interpretation of the policy across the North,” she said.

The minister said that the current planning policy in NI was agreed after a consultation process in 2017 when rural groups, including the UFU, gave feedback on the proposals.

“I firmly believe that the current policy approach for development in the countryside remains appropriate,” said Minister Mallon.

“I will, of course, continue to consider current and emerging issues to ensure that strategic planning policy for development in the countryside is fit for purpose,” she added.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, a spokesperson from the Department for Infrastructure reiterated that the new PAN was developed to “re-emphasise fundamental aspects” of existing policy, known as the Strategic Planning Policy Statement (SPPS).

The department spokesperson also pointed out that approval of individual planning applications remains a matter for planning authorities in local councils.

"SPPS does and should continue to provide opportunities for rural dwellers and development in the countryside, striking a balance between supporting and sustaining rural communities and protecting the countryside from inappropriate development," the spokesperson said.