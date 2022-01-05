The Tedd-air 840 T six-rotor tedder is to the base model for a larger line of trailed tedders that will soon follow.

Malone Farm Machinery is planning on setting the tone early in 2022, with the Mayo manufacturer set to launch a new trailed tedder, a new mounted conditioner mower and two new centre-pivot plain mowers.

Following on from the initial launch of its tedder range in late 2015, Malone has now introduced its first trailed tedder, the Tedd-air 840 T.

Continuing with the hook tine design, this six-rotor tedder has a working width of 8.4m (27.5ft), and is understood to be the base model for a larger line of trailed tedders that will soon follow.

Features include the firm’s in-house designed closed circuit hydraulic stabilisation and locking system, three-position height adjustment, Kennfixx hydraulic connections and a spare wheel and lighting kit.

With a folded transport length of 4.5m, the unit has a transport width of 2.84m and it requires two double-acting hydraulic connections.

Mounted conditioner mower

After several years of testing, Malone is set to introduce its first mounted conditioner mowers.

The new range will initially be offered in two models – the 3m 3000MC and the 2.6m 2600MC.

The firm is carrying through much of the same proven running gear used in its plain mounted mowers, such as the Italian-built Comer cutterbar and driveline and Walterscheid PTO shafts.

The larger 3m mower weighs in at 1,360kg, while the 2.6m version weighs in at 1,300kg.

Users will be glad to learn that the manufacturer is now offering quick-fit blades across all ranges as standard.

Featuring an in-house-designed ground-following hydraulic flotation suspension system, the mowers require two double-acting hydraulic spool valves.

The bed consists of seven cutting discs (six on the 2600MC), each of which is equipped with 4mm cranked cutting blades.

The cutterbar (25mm gears) is protected by a friction clutch and overrun protection system. The larger 3m mower weighs in at 1,360kg, while the 2.6m version weighs in at 1,300kg. Prices start at €15,000 plus VAT.

New plain mowers

The manufacturer is also extending its centre pivot range of plain mowers with the introduction of two new models, namely the Procut 285 and 320. These mowers have working widths of 2.85m (850kg) and 3.2m (900kg), respectively.

The two new models bring this range to three sizes, including the 3m version which was introduced in 2020. Prices for the range start at €10,000 plus VAT.

The new trailed tedder and mounted conditioner mower will be available in limited numbers for the 2022 season, while the plain mower is now widely available.