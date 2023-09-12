The new FC3000 front mower features a HD Walterscheid driveline and quick-fit blades as standard.

After much anticipation, Malone Farm Machinery will officially launch its 3000FC 3m front conditioner mower at the Ploughing, complementing its existing rear side-mounted models, in particular the 3m 3000MC conditioner model. The Mayo manufacturer will also exhibit its complete Greenline and Redline equipment ranges.

Front mower

The FC3000 uses a “pull-type” hydraulic floatation setup, requiring two single acting hydraulic spools with one float position. The 3m cutterbar is equipped with seven discs each of which is fitted with 4mm hardened quick fit blades.

A folding cover leaves the cutterbar easily accessible. The 1,000rpm heavy-duty driveline has been provided by the proven supplier, Walterscheid.

Weighing in at 1,200kg, Malone has said that the minimum power requirement is 100hp. A built-in blind spot assist camera system is available as an optional feature.

Rear-mounted mowers

Also new on the stand will be the Procut 245 and Procut 370 side-mounted plain mowers from the manufacturer’s Mid range.

Both models are gearbox-driven with hydraulic flotation and provide cutting widths of 3.4m and 3.7m, respectively.

The major difference between the two models is cutterbar length and the smaller of the two being fitted with six discs compared to nine on the larger.

In line with the rest of the range, both models use a heavy-duty Walterscheid driveline.

The Malone stand will encompass machines from its entire product ranges.

The Procut 245 weighs 790kg and requires a minimum 80hp, while the larger Procut 370 weighs 960kg and requires a minimum 105hp.

Standard features include quick-fit blades, swarth wheels, mechanical transport lock, etc.

In addition to the complete mower range, the Tedd-air 570, 840 and trailed 846T tedder models will be on display alongside a post-driver, log splitter and topper from the company’s Redline product range.