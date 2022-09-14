Malone Farm Machinery is set to officially launch its Tedd-air six-rotor trailed tedder and 3000 and 2600 MC mounted conditioner mowers at the National Ploughing Championships this year. A wide variety of the Mayo manufacturer’s green and red product lines will be on display.

The new Tedd-air 840 T six-rotor tedder has a working width of 8.4m (27.5ft), and is understood to be the base model for a larger line of trailed tedders that will soon follow. It continues with the hook tine design and features the firm’s in-house-designed closed-circuit hydraulic stabilisation and locking system, three-position height adjustment, Kennfixx hydraulic connections and a spare wheel and lighting kit.

With a folded transport length of 4.5m, the unit has a transport width of 2.84m and it requires two double-acting hydraulic spools.

In addition to its popular lineup of plain disc mowers, Malone will also showcase its latest mounted conditioner mowers. So far, two conditioner models are offered, the 3m 3000 MC and 2.6m 2600 MC.

As is the case with the centre-pivot plain mower range, the firm uses its own in-house designed hydraulic flotation system, which has been carried through along with much of the same running gear.

These components include the Italian-built Comer cutter bed and driveline, as well as Walterscheid PTO shafts. Malone now offers quick-fit blades with all models and ranges.

Plain mowers

The latest plain mowers will be on display including the Procut 285 and Procut 320, which offer 2.85m (850kg) and 3.2m (900kg) working widths, respectively. These two latest models bring this range to four sizes, including the 3m 3000 MP version, which was introduced in 2020 followed by the larger 3400 MP.

The stand will also be kitted out with some offerings from the firm’s Redline range.

These include post drivers, log splitters, toppers, etc.