The harvest price for Boortmalt suppliers stood at €233.64/t earlier this week, but the final price will not be known until late next week.

The harvest price for Boortmalt suppliers is calculated by getting the average price of the Free-On-Board Creil price (a dry French malting barley price) at close of business every Wednesday from mid-April to mid-September.

Last week’s price climbed €9/t on the week before to €279/t. There are now just two more prices to be added to that average – 15 September and 22 September.

Aside from the announcement of the harvest price, suppliers are awaiting a price to fix a percentage of next season’s barley at.

In recent years, a price has been announced around the time of the National Ploughing Championships.

At current levels of €279/t, farmers are no doubt looking out for the offer on their phones.