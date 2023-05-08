Malting barley has been planted later than usual this year.

The average malting barley price for Boortmalt suppliers for harvest 2023 currently stands at €265.25/t.

The harvest price is calculated by taking the Free-On-Board (FOB) Creil price for Planet malting barley for the 2023 harvest at the close of business every Wednesday from the middle of April to the middle of September and getting the average of those prices.

Last week’s price dropped by €5/t from €268/t to €263/t and the average currently stands at €265.25/t.

FOB Creil price as part of averaging system:

13 April - €265/t.

20 April - €265/t.

27 April - €268/t.

4 May - €263/t.

Average - €265.25/t

Grain price continued to drop over the past few weeks, but at the end of last week showed some recovery.

The French Matif wheat price for December finished at €247.25/t on Friday 5 May, up €6.75/t on the previous week.