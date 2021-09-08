The Free-On-Board Creil malting barley price for Planet barley increased to €270/t last week. The average of this price (at close of business every Wednesday) is used by Boortmalt here in Ireland to develop the company’s green harvest price.

As of last week, that average stood at €231.48/t.

There are three weeks to be added to this average price, which has been rising since early July when it had taken a dip to €211/t.

Farmers here have been happy with malting barley yield and quality in general this year with very little rejections.

The price clearly displays there is demand for malting barley in Europe and further afield.

It is no surprise then that Boortmalt did not receive any surplus barley at the price offered of €205/t, a price which some merchants have paid for feed barley this harvest.