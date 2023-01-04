The winner of the Dairygold malting barley grower of the year competition will be announced at this year’s Dairygold annual tillage conference which will be held in Corrin Mart, Fermoy, Co Cork, on Friday 13 January.

Four regional winners have already been announced and are outlined below:

Cyrus and Colin Buttimer – North Cork.

Richard Sweetman – East Cork.

Frank and James Quinlan – Tipperary.

Aidan and Jim Deasy – mid-Cork. Finalists are judged on malting barley quality, as well as their sustainability practices.

The conference theme is “Feed our soil to feed our people.”

It kicks off at 2pm and speakers on the day include John Geraghty, a lecturer and soils expert from South East Technological University Waterford, as well as Teagasc tillage specialist Ciarán Collins and Jim McCarthy, managing partner of Southern Harvest Romanian Holdings.