The timed auction will go live on Thursday 4 August and begin closing then on 8 August at 11am.

Mid Ulster Auctions will host a timed online machinery auction on behalf of Co Tyrone tractor and machinery dealer Trillick Tractors.

In total the Trillick-based dealer has put forward over 250 lots to go under the hammer, which include over 85 tractors, 20 diggers, as well as loaders, implements, tyres and other machinery.

The timed auction is scheduled to go live today (Thursday 4 August) at 9am and remain open for bids until Monday 8 August where lots will begin to close from 11am in one minute intervals.

More than 85 tractors are catalogued to go under the virtual gavel.

This 2005 McCormick MTX185 is displaying 5,940 hours on the clock.

This 2002 Fendt 716 is showing 4,377 hours.

This John Deere 6930 displaying 4,337 hours is catalogued for sale.

Some of the standout tractors include; a 2002 Fendt 716 showing 4,377 hours on the clock, a 2008 John Deere 6930 showing 4,082 hours, 1989 Ford 8210 reading 9,037 hours, 2005 McCormick MTX185 showing 5,940 hours, a Fiat 110-90DT displaying 6,128 hours, 1989 John Deere 2650 showing 7,579 hours, a 2001 Massey Ferguson 6290 with 11,962 hours and a 1999 John Deere 6610 reading 12,563 hours. There are also a number of vintage Massey Ferguson and Ford tractors up for grabs.

A considerable number of vintage and classic tractors are up for grabs.

This John Deere 2650 is showing 7,579 hours.

This 2001 Massey Ferguson 6290 has 11,962 hours on the clock.

This Ford 8210 is displaying 9,037 hours.

This John Deere 6610 has 12,563 hours on its clock and comes fitted with Rossmore loader.

Viewing is by appointment only and will take place this Friday 5 August between 10am and 3pm at the dealer’s premises in Trillick, Omagh BT78 3SZ.

To bid, customers must register at www.midulsterauctions.com and pay a £1,050 refundable deposit. A full catalogue can also be found on the website.

Commission will be charged at 15% on prices up to £3,000 and 10% on prices between £3,001 and £5,000. All prices on or above £5,001 will be subject to 5% commission.

All commission is subject to VAT.