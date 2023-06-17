Gardaí searched residences and farmlands in north and west Kerry on Tuesday 13 June.

Gardaí have released without charge a man who was arrested as part of an investigation into thefts of machinery and livestock.

The man is aged in his 20s and had been held in Killarney Garda Station.

The Garda investigation is centred on multiple thefts reported in the Kerry and Cork region in late 2022 and early 2023.

The man was released from the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 late on Friday night. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Machinery worth €110,000

According to gardaí, the Kerry and Cork farm thefts resulted in approximately €110,000 worth of farm machinery, including a tractor and slurry tanker which were later recovered, and livestock being stolen.

Gardaí suspected the thefts were linked to an organised crime group

Through an extensive investigation, gardaí suspected the thefts were linked to an organised crime group believed to be involved in the removal of livestock and machinery from the jurisdiction.

As part of Tuesday’s search operation which led to the man’s arrest, a number of vehicles were also seized.

The regional armed support unit from Limerick supported gardaí from the Cork west and Kerry divisions with the residence and farmland searches.